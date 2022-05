AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect after two men were shot in far north Austin Sunday night.

Police said the two were shot around 11:41 p.m. on Turner Drive, which is near Lamar Boulevard and Braker Lane.

Both men are at the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries, and the other is expected to be OK.

Police said the dispute was between people who knew each other, so the public is not in danger.