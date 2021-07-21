APD looking for missing woman last seen in south Austin

Austin Police need your help finding Meghan Skiba. (Photo courtesy APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police need your help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

They say Meghan Skiba, 30, was last seen Tuesday afternoon near the Skyline at Barton Creek apartments on Spyglass Drive in south Austin.

APD says Skiba was wearing an above-the-knee blue dress with a floral print and sandals. She is nonverbal and requires medical attention. APD is concerned about her welfare.

According to police, Skiba is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair in a bob-style haircut.

If you know where Skiba is or know where she might have gone, call APD at 512-974-5250

