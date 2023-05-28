AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman last seen in northwest Austin.

APD said Donita Silk, 62, was seen walking away from her home on Solano Drive. She was reported missing at 11 p.m. Friday.

Photos of Donita Silk

Silk was last seen wearing a light blue collared shirt with flowers on the collar and blue jean pants. She is described as a 5-foot-3-inch tall white female with brown hair and green eyes, weighing 110 pounds.

Police said she has memory loss and early-onset dementia with no access to a car. APD said Silk is new to the Austin area.

People with information about her location are asked to call 911 immediately.