AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who left his home Monday night. They say Collin Thibodeaux was last seen at around 9:15 p.m. at his home on Skahan Lane in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood.

Collin is described as:

White male

5 feet 10 inches tall

130 pounds

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Clothing description unknown

Anyone who knows where to find Collin Thibodeaux, should call 911 right away.