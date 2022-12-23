AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a missing man they believe is in danger.

APD issued an alert early Friday morning for Joseph Campbell, 71. According to the alert, Campbell was last seen on Metcalfe Road off Burleson Road in South Austin on Dec. 13.

Police said his family last heard from Campbell on Tuesday.

APD is concerned about Campbell’s safety due to his health.

According to the alert, Campbell is described as:

White

6’0″

200 lbs.

Gray hair

Black eyes

If you have any information about Campbell, please call 911 right away.