AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department asked for help finding a missing 71-year-old man last seen Monday.

Paul Dominguez was last seen Monday around 4 p.m., according to APD. He was leaving the 4600 block of Lennox Drive in south Austin walking to the Menchaca Branch Library. He was reported missing Friday, according to police.

“Due to Dominguez’s unexplained disappearance, we are concerned about his immediate welfare,” APD said.

Dominguez was described as a 5’11” white man weighing 220 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes, according to police.

If you see him, APD said to call 911. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers or on APD’s app.