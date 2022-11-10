AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen on November 1 at the Domain shopping center.

Justin Haden, 34, was last seen in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. He was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 7.

He’s described as a white man, 5’8″ and 140 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that has seen or with information about Haden’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1, Crime Stoppers, or APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.