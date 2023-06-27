AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Monday investigators are looking for a man involved in a June 13 altercation with an off-duty Travis County Sheriff’s deputy that lead to a shooting.

Police said the man is possibly white or Hispanic. The vehicle he was in is described as a brown or tan-colored sedan.

The Austin Police Department’s initial investigation showed an off-duty deputy was “involved in an altercation in his personal vehicle with another driver” while driving on Interstate 35.

During the incident, a weapon or weapons were discharged, APD said. No injuries were reported.

APD said the other person involved drove away from the scene.

The department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying anyone with knowledge about this incident.

Anyone with information should call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.