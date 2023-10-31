AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding new leads in a homicide that happened nearly six months ago in east Austin.

The victim in the homicide was identified as Davante Reece, 19.

Davante Reece, 19, was identified as the victim of a May 9, 2023 homicide in east Austin. (Austin Police Department photo)

On Tuesday, May 9, around 11:29 p.m., APD officers responded to several calls reporting gunshots in the area of Manor Road and Rogge Lane. Officers at the scene checked that location but could not locate any victims.

APD said a short time later, a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had been shot. Officers responded to the call location, which was a few blocks away, in the 6200 block of Breeze Way.

Officers found Reece in the area with “apparent gunshot wounds.” First aid was given but Reece died at the scene, according to APD.

Investigators believe Reece was shot in the 5700 block of Manor Road. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should call APD at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 28th homicide of 2023.