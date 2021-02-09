APD looking for driver who hit 10-year-old on his bike in south Austin

Warning: The above video shows the car hitting the boy on his bike, and may be hard to watch for some people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a SUV is hoping police track down the driver after they sped off following the incident.

It happened Friday on Barton Hills Drive in south Austin, and Jessica Tranchina Ward said while her son made it out of the collision with only a few scrapes, it didn’t make it any less frightening.

“He thought she [the driver] was out to hurt him, so that’s why he got up terrified and sprinted because he thought she was going to get back and get him,” Ward said.

The boy, Domenico, was riding his bike in the bike lane when a car stopped in the middle of the road. The SUV driver was following behind slammed on its brakes to keep from hitting that car and then turned into the bike lane to go around, presumably not seeing Domenico come up from behind.

Domenico then pulled ahead of the SUV, and it sped up and hit Domenico with the right portion of the bumper. The SUV then sped off, and Domenico got up and ran scared the opposite way down the street.

Austin police are investigating the incident, and Ward said her son was able to describe the driver as a woman around 40 years old with blonde hair and bangs and a ponytail. Ward thinks the SUV may have been a Hyundai Tucson.

Even after the traumatizing experience, Domenico said he’s not going to let it scare him from riding his bike, although he might adjust where he rides it.

“I’m OK with riding my bike around,” he said. “My mom wants me to ride on the sidewalk now.”

Ward said she’s happy to see him get back to being a kid instead of being scared.

“I’m glad he’s ridden his bike since the accident, Ward said. “He’s so resilient and tough.”

If you know anything about what happened, please call APD.