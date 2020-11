AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman, who was last known to be in Austin on Oct. 22.

Janee Cardenas is described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown where she may have gone or who she may have been with, according to APD.

Anyone with information on Cardenas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the Austin Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.