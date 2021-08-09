APD looking for 17-year-old, ‘concerned about his immediate welfare’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a 17-year-old who was last seen in east Austin Sunday night, and police are “concerned about his immediate welfare.”

Sean Anthony Mathis was last seen in the 6000 block of Wheless Cove around 8 p.m. Sunday. APD says he doesn’t have his glasses so he can’t see well and he has “severe medical conditions” that worry police.

Mathis is described as:

Black man

5 feet tall

125 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Sean Anthony Mathis. (APD photos)

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants. If you see him, call 911, APD said.