AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for two men accused of robbing two Austin food trucks. Surveillance footage shows the men going into a food truck in north Austin and a food truck in south Austin in the early morning hours of June 7, an APD release said.

The first robbery happened at El Pollo Rico Express food truck at 13442 Dessau Road around 12:32 a.m. About an hour later, the men were seen at the Laz Amanozas food truck at 4811 South Congress Ave., taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

The men were seen leaving the areas in what looked like a black Nissan Altima. APD said it doesn’t know the license plate of the car.

The first suspect is described by police as wearing a black ski mask, black zip-up hoodie, bright blue balaclava, black beanie, black pants and black socks.

Photo: Austin Police Department

The second suspect is described by police as wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie with a long gray shirt, dark blue jeans, red gloves and black Nike Air Force Ones.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app.