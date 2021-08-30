APD limits officers’ in-person work following COVID-19 deaths of two officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the COVID-19 deaths of two Austin Police officers in the same week, the Austin Police Department is making some changes to reduce some officer contact with the public.

According to APD, lower priority calls will be handled online and by 311, rather than an officer responding in-person.

The department says nonpatrol units will also telework. However, they won’t work from home entirely. They’ll still work in-person to perform duties like conducting interviews and interrogations and collecting evidence.

APD’s main headquarters building will be restricted, according to APD.

The department adds that officers will continue to respond to hazardous and non-hazardous violations at their own discretion, as they’ve been doing.

