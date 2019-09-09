APD lieutenant in Williamson County jail, accused of sexual assault of a child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department lieutenant is in the Williamson County Jail Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Lt. Dustin Paul Lee, 47, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Sunday for an offense that allegedly occurred on Thursday.

According to a document filed in court, Lee faces a first-degree felony charge and is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 17.

Lee remains in Williamson County Jail as of Monday afternoon. He faces a $150,000 surety felony bond.

KXAN interviewed Lt. Dustin Lee in August 2019.

In April 2017, Lee was promoted within the ranks of the Austin Police Department, from sergeant to lieutenant.

In 2008, KXAN reported Lee was fired for violating APD’s sexual harassment policy. A city memo stated that Lee made unwanted sexual advances and sexually-oriented jokes and innuendos to a female coworker, then lied about the comments in an interview with Internal Affairs.

At the time he was fired, Lee had been with the department for 12 years and was a sergeant. He appealed his termination, and the department later rescinded his indefinite suspension.

Lee agreed to accept a voluntary demotion to the rank of detective. Under his agreement to return to work, APD would pass him over three times for a promotion, without the right to appeal.

KXAN has reached out to APD for comment but it has not yet responded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.