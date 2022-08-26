AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died at the hospital Wednesday after being shot at a north Austin gas station earlier this month.

APD said Antonio Castro, 72, died at the hospital Wednesday at 9:47 a.m.

Castro and another person were shot the morning of Aug. 9 at a gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Rd., according to Austin Police. That’s near Payton Gin Road and U.S. Highway 183.

Both Castro and the second victim were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

APD said the suspect went up to the second victim behind the gas station, pulled out a gun and shot both them and Castro, who were sitting next to each other.

An autopsy was done Thursday, which found the manner of Castro’s death to be homicide.

Now, APD is searching for the suspect, who’s described as a Hispanic man around 20 years old with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a black shirt at the time.

Anyone with details or video of the shooting can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.