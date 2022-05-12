AUSTIN (KXAN) – Detectives with the Austin Police are investigating after a woman died inside an east Austin home late Wednesday night.

Police say someone on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street called 911 around 10 p.m. after finding her friend inside her home. She said the friend was not responding and there was a lot of blood nearby.

Police arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She later died at the scene.

Austin Police do not know how long the woman was inside the home, but did call the woman’s death suspicious.

This is the second suspicious death investigation for Austin Police in less than 12 hours. Police say a man died in a shooting in southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon.

KXAN is tracking the homicide cases APD is investigating in 2022. As of May 8, there have been 26 homicides in Austin in 2022.