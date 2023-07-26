An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit has arrested two people charged with human smuggling.

According to the department, Gonzalo Rangel Romero and San Juana Dominguez-Armendariz smuggled a woman from Mexico to America, and then threatened her if her family did not pay them more money.

Lieutenant Jim Beck with APD’s Organized Crime Division said the woman’s brother called APD for help.

“The complainant had been contacted by suspects that helped smuggle his sister into America. [The family] paid approximately $5,000,” Beck said. “The suspects were demanding another $5,800, otherwise they threatened to take her back to Mexico where they threatened her with serious bodily injury or even death.”

According to the arrest affidavits, the victim told her brother she was “being held against her will, not allowed to bathe or eat, and her leg was injured.” The documents also claim the brother knew one of the suspects to be a known human trafficker, based on what the suspect would post on social media.

On the morning of July 18, according to the affidavit, the victim’s brother got a call from a number with a 512 area code from someone saying they were holding his sister hostage in Austin. That’s when they demanded the $5,800 and threatened to take the victim back to Mexico if they didn’t get the money.

“The complainant was able to make contact with the victim by the suspects handing the phone to the sister. He contacted APD, and we were able to coordinate an arrangement where we were able to make contact with the suspects,” Beck said. “Over the course of 19 hours, we were able to make contact finally and recover the victim and arrest the suspects.”

This is the 16th human smuggling victim APD has recovered this year. All victims are connected with restorative victim services.

There are resources in Austin to help victims and educate the public on the dangers of human trafficking.

The SAFE alliance is one of those places. It has a 24-hour hotline for anyone who believes they’re experiencing a human trafficking situation. You can call or text (512) 267-7233.