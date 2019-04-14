APD is holding its 13th Annual American Heroes Air Show

APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is hosting the 13th annual American Heroes Air Show at Camp Mabry this Sunday.

Guests will get the chance to visit a living history trail as well as experience a live battle re-enactment.

There will also be a "career expo" on-site for people interested in getting into law enforcement, as well as a replica of the Vietnam wall and an education fair for children.

The American Heroes Air show starts at 8 Saturday morning and goes until 5 p.m.

APD encourages everyone who attends to use the hashtag Texas heroes on social media.

