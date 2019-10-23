APD is asking for input on its community policing efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has released a survey to the public asking for input on its community policing efforts.

The Office of the City Auditor is requesting your input on the Austin Police Department’s community policing efforts. Your input will help us understand how well APD serves the community and identify opportunities for APD to improve its services. https://t.co/3I1FKTAJH7 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) October 22, 2019

The survey was created at the request of the Office of the City Auditor. APD released three versions of the survey on its Twitter account in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The auditor’s office said this survey is a follow-up to a 2016 audit by Matrix Consulting on APD’s community policing. It said the new survey is APD wanting to see how it has improved in the past three years.

So far, about 1,400 people across all three versions have taken the survey. The auditor’s office says it hopes to have a report on the results by January.

Previous APD audits

The Office of the City Auditor will periodically audit city departments. Recently, in June, an audit of the APD’s body camera practices found there wasn’t enough oversight when watching for mistakes made while ingesting and keeping track of the footage. Auditors found that APD supervisors had not been inspecting the footage to identify and correct issues.

Back in 2015 then APD Chief of Police Art Acevedo requested an audit of the city’s entire traffic citation system to determine whether law enforcement was racially profiling.