APD investigating two deadly shootings in southeast Austin early Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning.

Around midnight, police responded to a call about shots fired at Burton Drive near Oltorf Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in the road. He appeared to have been shot.

Police and paramedics tried to save his life, but he died. Investigators are now trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. They have not arrested anyone for this shooting.

At about 1 a.m. police responded to calls about a shooting at a homeless camp along East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road, about a mile away from the earlier shooting.

After searching the area, officers found a tent with blood. Inside the tent, they found a man who had been shot and killed. No one is in custody for this shooting.

Investigators say they don’t have specific information leading them to believe the two shootings are related. They are asking people to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can remain anonymous.