Austin Police Detectives are investigating a body found along St. Elmo Road in southeast Austin. (Photo by Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a body was found on East St. Elmo Road in southeast Austin. That’s in the area east of I-35 and Ben White. APD is calling the death suspicious.

APD got the call shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police are waiting to hear from the medical examiner about the official cause of death.

