AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died after a shooting in southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.

APD said it responded to the call around 3:25 p.m. in the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Road, which is east of Montopolis Drive and north of East Riverside Drive near Idea Road.

Officers found the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the neck. Medics took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said there is one person of interest in connection with the shooting.