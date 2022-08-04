AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin Thursday after a man died outside of an apartment building.

Police responded to the Douglas Landing apartment complex, located in the 2300 block of Douglas Street, around 9:21 a.m. Thursday after reports of gunshots in the area, police said.

A man in his 20s was seen on the ground with “obvious signs of trauma” outside of a building, police said. The man was pronounced dead at 9:26 a.m., police said.

Police said there was a reported disturbance in the area shortly before the incident, but it’s unclear if the two situations are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD homicide tip line at (512) 477-3588.