AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious death in south Austin near the Gaines Creek Greenbelt area Thursday.

APD said officers were on the scene in the 4900 block of West US Highway 290.

Officials said delays should be expected around the area.

APD is expected to hold a briefing later regarding the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more information.