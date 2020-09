APD is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday on South First Street in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Wednesday they are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in south Austin.

Police said the scene is in the 6500 block of South First Street, north of William Cannon Drive.

During a media briefing, APD said there’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

