APD investigating suspicious death in south Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a suspicious death Thursday in south Austin.

The Austin Police Department tweeted and said officers were called at 12:18 p.m. to the 1100 block of Kenyon Drive for the investigation. APD plans on releasing more details at 3 p.m.

Kenyon Drive is between West Stassney Lane and West William Cannon Drive, and the 1100 block of the street is near Odom Elementary School.

The Austin Independent School District said the school was placed into ‘secure’ mode from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for the police activity. AISD police officers patrolled the campus and will stay through dismissal. The district said there’s no threat to the school.

KXAN has a crew on scene and will provide more information about the death as it becomes available.