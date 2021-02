AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have a suspect in custody while investigating a suspicious death Tuesday in south Austin.

Police responded to the 4200 block of the S. Interstate 35 service road, which is west of the freeway between Ben White Boulevard and St. Elmo Road.

Police have not released many details about the incident other than they received the call at 6:46 a.m., and they will share more information when they are able.