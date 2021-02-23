APD investigating suspicious death at central Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a central Austin motel on Valentine’s Day.

Police say they were called by staff to the Motel 6 at 7100 North Interstate 35 around 1:42 p.m. on Feb. 14 after a man appeared to be dead in a room. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted medical care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an APD release.

APD says investigators are interested in talking with the two people who were staying in the room where the man was found.

Motel guest 1 is described by police as:

Black man

Has braids or dreadlocks

Stocky build

Between 5’10” and 6’ in height

Estimated to be between 30 and 35 years of age

Last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue pants, black beanie, black and grey shoes with red laces

Motel guest 2 is described by police as:

Black – gender undetermined

Average build

Estimated to be between 25 and 30 years of age

Last seen wearing light-color jacket, blue pants and pink gloves

Photo: Austin Police Department

APD says it is investigating this death as suspicious until it can be ruled otherwise through autopsy results and other evidence or information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can remain anonymous.