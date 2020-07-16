APD investigating suspicious ‘blunt force trauma’ death in West Campus apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police launched a suspicious death investigation after finding a man’s body inside a West Campus apartment Wednesday night.

Police say there appears to be blunt force trauma to the body. They described the victim as a 28-year-old white man but have not yet identified him.

Police went to the apartment after someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. asking them to check on a person at the Skyloft Apartments on West 23rd Street. That’s between Nueces and San Antonio streets.

According to police, no one is in custody.

APD did alert the University of Texas Police Department, but they say that was only because of the proximity to campus.