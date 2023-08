AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a suspect was arrested after a stabbing at the Barton Creek Square mall in southwest Austin on Monday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the mall at 2:33 p.m. One person was transported to a hospital with potentially serious injuries.

APD said no others were injured, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check with KXAN for updates.