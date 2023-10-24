AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in southeast Austin on Tuesday, Senior Patrol Officer Demetri Hobbs said during an APD media briefing posted to the agency’s social media.

At 5:06 p.m., a call came from Mickelson Drive for a person with injuries, Hobbs said. APD arrived on the scene shortly after and found a person inside a residence with injuries that were “incompatible with life.” One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hobbs said the injuries of the person who died were all over their body.

Homicide detectives were on the scene attempting to figure out more details. One person of interest was detained and being interviewed by police, Hobbs said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the homicide, which remained under investigation Tuesday, according to police.