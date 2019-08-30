Man killed in early Friday shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a shooting in downtown early Friday that left a man dead.

Cpl. Michael Taylor with Austin police told KXAN that officers heard gunshots near the area of Sabine Street and Sixth Street at about 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot multiple times.

Austin-Travis County medics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition but about an hour after the shooting, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for one suspect and are checking the city’s HALO cameras for signs of them.