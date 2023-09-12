DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a crash in Del Valle that left one person dead last week, APD said in a news release Tuesday.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., Sept. 6, officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a pedestrian in the 3100 block of East SH 71 in the westbound lanes in Del Valle, according to police. The pedestrian, who remained unidentified as of Tuesday, died at the scene, the release said.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and was later taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, according to police. The driver was not impaired and was cooperating with the investigation, the release said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 63rd fatal crash of 2023, which resulted in 66 fatalities for the year, according to police. Furthermore, on the date of this crash in 2022, 71 fatal crashes resulted in 73 deaths, the release said.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.