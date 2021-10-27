APD investigating second deadly shooting in less than 8 hours

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police launched an investigation into a deadly shooting at a north Austin motel early Wednesday.

It happened at the Austin Motor Inn off I-35 near Braker Lane.

Someone called police around 2:07 a.m. saying they heard gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in a hotel room.

Austin-Travis County EMS workers attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene. Officers were told the suspect ran off after the shooting and they do not have anyone in custody.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew one another.

Homicide detectives are investigating. They are asking for anyone who knows anything about the suspect or the victims or what happened to use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app. You can remain anonymous.