AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police are investigating what they call a possible in-custody death Tuesday morning in northwest Austin.

According to Austin Police, officers were called at 3:07 a.m. to the 12300 block of Research Boulevard for a report of a pedestrian on a high-speed roadway.

Police told KXAN the death did not involve a shooting. Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson was informed of the incident, according to APD.

This is a breaking story and KXAN will update you as we get more information.