AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police is asking the public for help after one person died overnight Sunday into Monday during a single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of FM 969.

At approximately 2:26 a.m. Monday, APD said officers saw a vehicle heading south on Decker Lane, and it was traveling recklessly while speeding. Officers then saw a collision with the vehicle, according to a report.

“The occupants were taken to the hospital by EMS, where one person died,” APD said in a statement.

APD said the victim was an unknown Hispanic man, but there were no other details provided by police.

Police said this was an active investigation and asked that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app.

According to APD, this crash is being investigated as Austin’s 59th fatal crash of 2022.