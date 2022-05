AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man is in the hospital early Tuesday morning after he said he was shot in the arm by someone driving by in north Austin.

Police say either the man or a passer-by called 911 at 2:20 a.m. from the parking lot of the Golden Chick on North Lamar Boulevard. That is just northeast of West Rundberg Lane.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Detectives were still on the scene as of 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.