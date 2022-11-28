Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in east Austin off View Ridge Drive the morning of Nov. 28, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it’s investigating a man’s death in east Austin Monday morning. It’s considering the death “suspicious.”

The scene is in the 8000 block of View Ridge Dr. That’s in a neighborhood near Lake Walter E. Long and the Travis County Expo Center.

The man died after a shooting, according to APD Watch Command. One person is being detained.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to the area for an adult gunshot wound around 1:38 a.m. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m.

Kaylee Gracia, 12, lives in the neighborhood and woke up to see the investigation taking place outside.

“I woke up, and then I looked through my window and I saw like, a lot of police cars, and I told my dad what’s happening,” she said.

“I feel scared because you don’t know what’s happening. You just wake up to this. It’s not a good thing to wake up to,” Gracia continued.

APD said its officers were called to the area around 1:39 a.m.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.