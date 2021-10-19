APD finds 3 bodies inside southeast Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police found three bodies including a child inside a southeast Austin home early Tuesday morning.

Police say a concerned family member called police late Monday night about a relative they had not heard from.

When officers arrived at the home on Abby Ann Lane off of Old Lockhart Road, they got no answer at the door.

They saw someone lying on the floor inside and then went into the house.

Officers found two adults and a child inside. All three were dead. Police say it is a homicide investigation.

Police did not say if the three were related or how they died.