APD investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a suspicious death after getting 911 calls about gunshots and then learning a person was transported to an area clinic with trauma, APD said. That person died.

Police say they’re currently canvassing the two scenes and trying to figure out what happened. The first call to 911 about gunshots came in a little before 12:30 p.m.

The Austin Police Department tweeted at 1:44 p.m. officers are in the 1300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

Austin Police are investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of South Pleasant Valley Road on Jan. 27, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Law enforcement is asking anyone who saw or heard anything to call (512)472-TIPS.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.