AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man is dead after a shooting on North Lamar Boulevard just north of Highway 183 Thursday morning.

According to APD, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 8600 block of North Lamar between Thurmond Street and Fairfield Drive.

Police say no one is in custody. They were not sure if the shooting happened in the roadway or in a parking lot.

Police did not have information on any roads being closed due to the investigation.

This is a breaking story. Stay with KXAN and KXAN.com for updates.