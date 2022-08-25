AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning after they said they found a man’s body near Barton Springs Pool.

During a news conference, Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs told reporters police initially responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at 7:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Rd. The caller reported shots through a car window. When police got there, Hobbs said they found a blood trail near the sedan, and then spotted a man’s body on the pool grounds.

Hobbs would not specify how the man may have died, saying it’s too early in the investigation. However, Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics responded to the area for a gunshot wound. They got to the scene and pronounced one person dead, ATCEMS said.

Police said they have no suspects in custody at this time. They added they believe this is an isolated incident.

Because homicide detectives remain on scene, a spokesperson for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department shared the Zilker Park Playground and the parking lot next to Barton Springs Pool will remain closed at this time. It’s unclear when they may reopen to the public. The pool is closed Thursday for its regular cleaning and maintenance, the department noted.

Austin police are investigating a homicide near Zilker Park on Aug. 25, 2022. Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died at the scene. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Austin police are investigating a homicide near Zilker Park on Aug. 25, 2022. Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died at the scene. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Wednesday morning, another homicide occurred at another popular Austin park, Auditorium Shores. Police said a middle-aged man died, and one person of interest was detained in the case.

A passerby called 911 just before 7 a.m. to report the death at Auditorium Shores after finding an unresponsive man lying in the park.

Hobbs responded to a question Thursday if police would increase patrols in parks because of two murders happening a day apart in two popular tourist areas. He said he did not know if there are any additional patrols planned, noting the Austin Police Department disbanded its parks patrol unit due to ongoing staffing shortages.

“The chief may call for more patrols in the park,” Hobbs said Thursday. “I have no idea.”