AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Monday morning officers launched a homicide investigation after a person died in a wooded area behind a YMCA in North Austin.

According to APD, officers were sent to “shoot/stab” call in the 1000 block of West Rundberg Lane just west of North Lamar Boulevard at 3:20 a.m.

Austin Travis County EMS said paramedics responded to stabbing call there and pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Austin Police had no information on the person who died or any potential suspects in the person’s death.

Police said a media briefing will be held at 7:15 a.m. This story will be updated with details from the briefing.

