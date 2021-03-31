Woman found dead in NW Austin apartment complex, APD investigating as homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a homicide in northwest Austin early Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 9715 N. Farm to Market Road 620. That’s the address for the Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe apartment complex.

Police say dispatchers took several 911 calls regarding the incident and there was some kind of disturbance, but they aren’t sure of its nature.

Police don’t have a suspect in custody or any information about a possible suspect.

We are working to get more details about the incident and investigation. Once we do, we will update this story.

