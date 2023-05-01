AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead Monday at a northwest Austin apartment complex.

APD responded to 10015 Lake Creek Parkway, the address for the Legends Lake Creek apartments, for a homicide investigation at Building No. 3. APD said the call came in at 5:38 p.m. as a “disturbance” by one of the building’s residents, and when officers arrived at the scene, two adults believed to be in their late 50s were found dead inside of an apartment “with obvious trauma to their bodies.” One was a man, the other was a woman, and they were pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. APD said.

APD said the two who died were residents of the complex, and it’s the 27th homicide investigation of 2023. APD said it didn’t have any information about a suspect.