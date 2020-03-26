APD investigating homicide in north Austin

Austin Police investigate homicide in north Austin. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say they are investigating a deadly stabbing in north Austin Thursday morning.

Police were called to the St. John’s Square Apartment complex at the corner of Duval Street and St. John’s Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after a someone found a relative who had been stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

Officers were able to find a suspect and were questioning that person.

They are asking everyone to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

This is a breaking story. Please stay with KXAN News for more updates.

