AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in a north Austin apartment complex.

APD responded to a call at 11:18 p.m. Friday at 8807 Redfield Lane in north Austin.

When officers arrived, APD said they found a person with trauma to the body. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the person died at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway, APD said.

APD said there was no suspect in custody at the time of the briefing. There was also no victim information available.