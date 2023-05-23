AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Tuesday morning one person was dead and one person was detained after a shooting at Southpark Meadows in far south Austin late Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area near the Dairy Queen at the shopping center just after 9 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police said the person died at the hospital just before 10:30 p.m.

According to APD, one person was detained at the scene but police did not give any other details about the shooting.

This is Austin’s 30th homicide of 2023.