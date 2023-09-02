AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking more information on a fatal crash that happened around 5 a.m. Aug. 25 in southeast Austin.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, where the driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. Police said the deceased driver hasn’t been identified.

Police are investigating the incident as the city’s 60th fatal crash this year. In total, there are have been 63 traffic-related fatalities so far in 2023, compared to 67 fatal crashes resulting in 68 deaths at the same time in 2022.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit by calling 512-974-811. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or by calling 512-472-8477.